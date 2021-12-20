Simple Modern NFL, NBA, NHL, and NCAA travel mug stocking stuffers from $16 (20% off)

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off a range of popular Simple Modern NFL, NBA, NHL, and NCAA drinkware. You can now score the Simple Modern officially licensed Collegiate Tumbler for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is matching the Amazon 2021 low and the best price we can find. You’ll find a range of schools represented here, but you’ll want to act fast before shipping slips beyond Christmas (there are loads more in other styles right here as well). Along with the straw lid, these 30-ounce tumblers also feature a flip lid and an18/8 stainless steel build with a design that fits “most cup holders.” Head below for more.

If the school and team-branding doesn’t work for you here, the popular Contigo Snapseal Insulated Travel Mug are a great option. In fact, you can get two of them (for double stocking stuffer action) at $19 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. These are among the most popular options out there and include solid steel builds, insulated designs, and one-handed drinking.

Browse through the rest of today’s Simple Modern NFL, NBA, NHL, and NCAA drinkware sale to find the exact team you’re after here in a few different styles. The deals start from $16 Prime shipped and you can check out everything right here.

Hit up our last-minute gift guide for some additional stocking stuffer ideas and the like ahead of Christmas.

More on the Simple Modern Collegiate Tumbler:

Officially Licensed Collegiate: Show off the Oklahoma Sooners team colors with your new favorite Cruiser Tumbler; The University of Oklahoma

Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel: The Simple Modern Cruiser tumbler is double-walled and vacuum insulated, which keeps your favorite beverage at its ideal temperature for hours.

Premium 18/8 Stainless Steel: Tumbler is made from high-quality, food-grade stainless steel and is coated with a durable finish

Fits Most Cupholders: The shape of all Cruiser tumblers will fit normal sized cupholders.

