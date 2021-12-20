Sperry’s Semi-Annual Sale starts today with up to 50% off over 350 styles: Boat shoes, more

-
FashionSperry
50% off + free shipping

The Sperry Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off over 350 styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders and today is the last day for express shipping by Christmas. One of the most notable items from this event is the men’s Moc-Sider Suede Slip-On Shoes that are marked down to $56 and originally sold for $80. These moccasins are available in four color options and feature a faux fur lining that promotes warmth. They have a rubber outsole to promote traction and have adjustable sides for a perfect fit. The exterior is also completely waterproof and they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Find even more deals from Sperry below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Columbia Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off select gear.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Sperry

About the Author

Sperry’s Last Minute Gifts Sale offers extra 40% ...
ECCO Year End Sale takes extra 25% off select styles: G...
Nordstrom Rack Nike Flash Sale offers deals from $30: S...
Nike takes up to 50% off new holiday markdowns: Dri-FIT...
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 60% off best-selling Cole Ha...
DSW takes up to 50% off winter must-haves: Steve Madden...
Joe’s New Balance End of Season Clearance Event t...
Foot Locker takes 25% off orders of $99: Nike, adidas, ...
Show More Comments