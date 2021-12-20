Vineyard Vines Holiday Flash Sale takes 30% off sitewide + shipping by Christmas

For two days only, Vineyard Vines takes 30% off sitewide when you apply promo code FESTIVE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping by Christmas when you spend $200 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the menâ€™s Mountain Sweater Fleece Quarter-Zip Pullover. This style is currently marked down to $97 and originally sold for $138. This is a pullover that will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe because itâ€™s so versatile. It pairs nicely with jeans, khakis, joggers, and more. Plus, you can find it in four color options and it layers nicely under vests or jackets as well. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

