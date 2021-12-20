Hide up to four cables with this 22.5-foot cord cover kit, now $16 (New low, 30% off)

Yecaye Products, LLC (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 271-inch Cord Cover Kit for $15.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $23, this kit is currently over 30% off with today’s deal newly marking the lowest offer we have tracked. If you want to wall mount your TV but are intimidated by the thought of creating a hole in your wall to hide cords, this kit is here to save the day. It bundles a total of 16 covers that span 16.9 inches each. You’ll also get a variety of couplings, elbows, and T-fittings as well that allow each piece to be connected for a more seamless transition. Every cover can conceal up to four cords and can be mounted using included self-adhesive tape or screws with anchors. A paintable design allows you to blend these well with your current setup.

If you’re primarily after a way to shield cables from damage, check out this 10-foot cord protector sleeve at $9 Prime shipped. It’ll deter pets from chewing on cables and also help tidy up a few cables at once. After the cables have been slid inside, it will automatically close to create a tight and streamlined appearance.

Keep the ball rolling when you also grab this 3-in-1 HDMI switch at under $7 Prime shipped. This is a great way to simplify things by running all of your devices through a single HDMI port. It’ll also increase the total number of HDMI inputs your TV, monitor, or projector has.

Yecaye 271-inch Cord Cover Kit features:

  • Snap Shut Cover Design: Just drop in the cables and snap the hinged cover shut, that’s it. Yecaye single piece self-latching cable hider are easier to open, close and change cables. 
  • Ample Capacity for Cable Organization: Pre-cut into 16 sections of 16.9in cord concealers and equipped with 26 connectors to fit your home/office projects right out of the box. Each wire cover can hide 3-4 cords based on the cable diameter.

