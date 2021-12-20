ZeroWater’s 10-Cup Filtered Water Pitcher with hands-free spout now $24.50 (All-time low)

As part of its ongoing holiday deals, Amazon is now offering ZeroWater 10-Cup 5-Stage Water Filter Pitcher for $24.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, like it currently goes for at Walmart, this is 29% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This is the same pice Amazon was charging for the comparable Brita models over Black Friday, just for comparison’s sake. Alongside the 5-stage filtration, BPA-free build, and nice translucent blue design, this one stands out from the rest with a built-in, one-handed spigot along the back so you can fill your cup without even lifting it or taking it out of the fridge for that matter. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Walmart customers. More details below.

Think you can get away with a 6-cup variant? The smaller ZeroWater model is going for $20 Prime shipped. This is one is much of the same, just with a lighter capacity and you won’t get the handy extra spout along the bottom for lift-free dispensing.”Removes 99 percent of total dissolved solids (TDS) for the purest tasting water; TDS are organic and inorganic materials such as pesticides, metals including lead and mercury, minerals, salts, and ions.”

This morning also saw the Keurig K-Mini Plus with a removable reservoir dropped back down to the $80 Amazon Black Friday price in all colorways. You’ll find all of the details on this offer right here and be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for additional discounts ahead of the big day.

More on the ZeroWater 10 Cup 5-Stage Water Filter Pitcher:

Filtered Water Pitcher: The 10 Cup 5-stage Water Filtration Pitcher features a one-hand, push to dispense spigot that allows you to fill your cup or favorite water bottle without any lifting

Premium 5 Stage Filtration: Removes 99 percent of total dissolved solids (TDS) for the purest tasting water; TDS are organic and inorganic materials such as pesticides, metals including lead and mercury, minerals, salts, and ions.

NSF certified and BPA free: The Only Pour Through Filter NSF Certified to Reduce Lead, Chromium and PFOA/PFOS; All material is BPA free

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!