Add an AC outlet to your car with BESTEK’s 150W Power Inverter: $15.50 (Save 37%)

The official BESTEK storefront at Amazon is offering its 150W Portable Power Inverter for $15.73 Prime shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $25, today’s offer takes 37% off and comes within $0.74 of the all-time low. While USB-A and Type-C ports come in handy, nothing quite beats the versatility of an AC outlet. That’s precisely why this inverter will take any upcoming road trips to the next level. It plugs into your vehicle’s DC port and converts its energy across two 2.1A and 1A USB-A outputs and one AC outlet. This offering delivers 150 watts of continuous power and up to 360 watts at its peak.

While you’re at it, why not use some of today’s savings to grab a container of Armor All Original Protectant Wipes? It will cost you less than $4 Prime shipped and provides 30 ready-to-use wipes that will make it a cinch to quickly get your car’s interior looking as good as new.

If you’re anything like me, the Nintendo Switch tends to tag along on any trip. This is why it could be a great idea to also grab PDP’s Pull-N-Go Zelda travel case at $26 shipped. You can also find a selection of car chargers in today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup with pricing that kicks off from $7.

BESTEK 150W Portable Power Inverter features:

Provides 150 watts continuous DC to AC power and 360 watts peak output power to charge multiple electronic devices on the go

Dual USB charging ports (shared by 2.1A & 1A) ideal for smartphones, tablets, GPS units, battery chargers, DVD players, MP3 players and other mobile devices

Ultra compact and lightweight design, convenient with no additional wires or assembly required. Directly plug in any 12V cigarette lighter socket

