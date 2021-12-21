This 2-pack of Amazon Basics bike hanger hooks near the all-time low at $16 (Reg. up to $25)

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Amazon Basics Bike Hanger Hooks for $16.14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of around $25, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Designed to help keep your garage organized, these holders support bikes with up to 2.5-inch wide tires as well as a maximum weight of 40 pounds. There are protective rubber arm covers to help keep your rims from scratching, too. Head below for more.

Looking to save some cash? Well, the HOMEE Bike Hanger is a great alternative that sports a slightly different design. It supports bike up to 66-pounds, which offers a bit more capacity than today’s lead deal. The downside here is that the way the hook is designed, you might not be able to fit larger tires here. However, at just $13.50 once you clip the on-page coupon, this could be the best option for you.

While out riding your bike, consider picking up Sony’s WF-C500 True Wireless Earbuds while they’re on sale for $58. This marks a new all-time low and is over 40% below its normal going rate of up to $48. Designed with IPX4 water-resistance in mind, these earbuds will be great for hitting the trail and are made to withstand sweat and even light rain.

Sturdy bike-hanger hook (2-pack) offers a space-saving, out-of-the-way bike-storage solution

Made of durable industrial-grade steel with a powder-coated finish in Hammertone Grey for long-lasting strength and good looks

Protective rubber arm covers help keep bicycle rims safe from scratches

