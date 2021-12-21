Official animatronic Galactic Snackin’ Grogu collectible now 50% off for today only at $40

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering the animatronic Hasbro Star Wars: The Mandalorian Galactic Snackin’ Grogu for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $80 at GameStop, this one most recently fetches around $78 on Amazon where it is currently available for $45. Today’s deal is 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is not your average Baby Yoda plushy, this animatronic toy includes four interactive accessories (bowl with tentacles, cookie, shifter knob, and spoon). When placed in his hands, Grogu will react with “animations and sound effects.” Standing 9-inches tall, you can pat The Child’s head to activate a 2-handed Force animation and this mini Yoda will let you know “when he wants to be picked up and held by reaching up with both arms.” Rated 4+ stars at GameStop. More details below.

If the animatronic nature of today’s lead deal isn’t getting you excited, check out this ongoing price drop on the official Baby Yoda talking plush at $15.50 Prime shipped. This one might not be quite as interactive, but still makes adorable noises and sounds, includes some fun accessories, and will save you quite a bit over the model mentioned above.

If that’s still not enough of the galaxy’s most adorable talking Jedi, you’ll want to swing by our hands-on review of the life-size edition. It’s about as epic as you could ever imagine, still on sale at the best price ever, and one of the most detailed model renditions of Grogu yet. If you or anyone in the family is a big fan of The Child, than this quite possible toy of the year is an absolute must-have. Go get a closer look right here.

More on the Mandalorian Galactic Snackin’ Grogu:

Grogu (The Child), affectionately referred to by fans as “Baby Yoda,” is hungry for Force snackin’ fun! With a galaxy of features, including adorable sounds, fun animated motions, and interactive accessories, this animatronic toy is ready for action and adventure! Place any of the included entertainment-inspired accessories in his hand and he’ll react! Put an accessory in his mouth, and he’ll make eating sounds that let you know if he thinks it’s yummy or yucky! When Grogu (The Child) wants to be picked up and held, he’ll reach up with both arms.

