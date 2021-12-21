Apple’s latest movie sale has bundles, Christmas flicks, and this week’s $1 HD rental

Starting out yet another week, Apple is back with a new series of discounted movie collections via iTunes. Including a list of popular franchises like the Matrix, Lord of the Rings, and Jurassic Park, you’re looking at some of the best prices of the year to load up your digital library. That’s alongside a series of $10 or less holiday movies and the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches new movie bundle sale

Headlining all of the discounts in this week’s latest Apple sale, you’ll find a collection of movie bundles on sale. Including a selection of complete franchise inclusions of popular sagas to packages for catching up on the action before new Matrix or Kingsman movies release. Find all of the discounts below.

Alongside all of the movie bundles up for grabs above, Apple is also continuing to offer some discounted holiday flicks. With the big day right around the corner, these Christmas titles are sure to help get you in the festive spirit. Everything is marked down to $10 or less and usually sell for anywhere between $15 and $20.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Escape Room: Tournament of Champions. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released thriller starring Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, and Deborah Ann Wolf.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!