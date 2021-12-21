Backcountry takes up to 60% off its Holiday Shopping Sale: North Face, Marmot, more

Backcountry takes up to 60% off during its Holiday Shopping Sale. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on The North Face, Stoic, Patagonia, Marmot, Helly Hansen, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more and there is still time for 2-day shipping by Christmas. A highlight from this sale is the men’s North Face Arroyo Long-Sleeve Flannel Shirt that’s marked down to $36 and originally sold for $79. This shirt is great for layering during cold weather and you can choose from five versatile color options. The heavyweight flannel design promotes warmth and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. This style will easily become a go-to during the fall and winter months. Find even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

