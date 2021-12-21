Add a pair of CAP Barbell Adjustabell Dumbbell sets to your 2022 routine at $88 ($142 off)

As part of its ongoing holiday offers, Walmart is offering a pair of CAP Barbell Adjustabell Dumbbell Sets for $88 with shipping by December 25, 2021. Regularly $230 at Walmart, this is a sizable $142 in savings and a great way to sore a dumbbell setup that can grow with you on your fitness journey. For comparison, a single set sells for over $96 on Amazon right now. These dumbbells can be adjusted in weight from 5- to 25-pounds with a simple turn of the handle. CAP is one of the best brands in the game that won’t break the bank and this setup will also save a ton of room while negating the need for some kind of overly cumbersome rack to carry what would otherwise be 10 different dumbbells. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

Now, if you would prefer to just grab a couple of traditional dumbbells, there’s plenty of savings to be had. The popular Balancefrom Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbells start from $27 shipped on Amazon in pairs and go up from there depending on the weight you’re after.

If you’re looking to get some cardio in at the desk or while sitting on the couch, Cubii’s new JR2 Under Desk Elliptical is the perfect option. Fortunately, it is on sale in today’s Amazon Epic Daily Deals with up to 28% in savings, which is only the second notable price drop since release. Swing by our sports and fitness deal hub for even more ways to bolster your workout routine as we head in to the new year.

More on the CAP Barbell Adjustabell Set:

The CAP barbell 25 lb adjustable dumbbell set features an adjustable weight adjustment system that is safe, quick, and easy to use. The adjustable weight-adjustment system allows you to rapidly switch from one exercise to the next. Simply turn the handle right or left to adjust the weight in 5-pound increments, pull up, and start your workout. The straight bar handle has a natural orientation for a comfortable, secure lifting position.

