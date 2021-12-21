Chemical Guys car wash gear shipping for Christmas from $5: Bundles, towels, more

Amazon is now offering some solid deals on a wide range of Chemical Guys car cleaning gear, most of which still shipping in time for Christmas. One standout most folks will certainly make use of is the 12-pack of Chemical Guys Professional Grade Premium Microfiber Towels for $18.05 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, then cancel the sub after your order ships to redeem the lowest possible price and avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly up to $25, this is more than 25% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Perfect for streak-free drying of your car (or just about anything else of that nature), they provide a 100% lint-free experience and can just get thrown in the wash to use over and over. The “microscopic fibers…allow them to absorb up to 10 times their weight in liquid.” Head below for more discounted Chemical Guys gear from $5.

With deals starting from $5 Prime shipped and just about everything still arriving before Christmas, this is a great chance to score some last-minute pickups at a discount. While some of the larger car washing bundles aren’t listed quite as low as we saw over Black Friday, if you have some folks on your list that will appreciate this kind of thing, the prices are still quite respectable and will ensure you have some high-quality products under the tree nonetheless. You can browse through entire lot right here.

If you’re looking for some more high-tech gear for the car, we have a pair of particularly notable discounts you’ll want to check out. First up, we have iOttie’s latest iPhone and Android dashboard car mount at 25% offas well as the brand’s even more high-end Velox Mount at new all-time low of $37.50, and you can get all of the details on this model right here.

More on the Chemical Guys Microfiber Towels:

70 30 ultra premium elite banded microfiber towels

Best suited for drying wet surfaces or for use with quick detail and waterless carwash products

Microscopic fibers in supra towels allow them to absorb upto 10 times their weight in liquid

360,000 strands in every square inch of highly refined loop woven microfiber

No streaks, 100 percentage lint free

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!