Get Christmas and New Years ready with Colgate’s Teeth Whitening Pen at $18 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the Colgate Optic White Overnight Gel Teeth Whitening Pen for $17.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and then cancel it after the order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly as much as $25, today’s deal is nearly 30% off the going rate , the lowest we can find, and within cents of the Black Friday price. It sells for the full $25 at Target right now, for comparison. This is an “enamel-safe” teeth whitening serum that’s perfect for brightening your smile for Christmas, New Years, and beyond. It is designed to “minimize tooth sensitivity and remove 15 years of stains in one week.” Alongside the included storage stand, the pen includes a brush to get at problem areas as well as 35 nightly treatments. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 200 Target customers. More details below.

A great way to keep your grill in good shape between whitening sessions is with some Colgate Optic White Advanced Teeth Whitening Toothpaste. Now marked down to $8 Prime shipped with Subscribe & Save (as detailed above), you can use your savings above or simply just go with the toothpaste to get that smile ready for the get togethers to come.

Speaking of Colgate, we are tracking a particularly notable 50% price drop on its smart hum electric toothbrush bundle at $37.50. Just be sure to also head over to our ongoing Oral-B and Crest Whitestrips roundup for additional deals on oral care products, electric toothbrushes, and much more. You’ll find all of those offers waiting for you from $15 right here.

More on the Colgate Optic White Overnight Gel Teeth Whitening Pen:

OVERNIGHT WHITENING PEN: The Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control gel amount

EASY TO APPLY: To use, follow your regular oral care routine, dry your teeth, click the whitening pen, apply a layer onto your teeth, sleep, and brush your teeth in the morning for a brighter smile

REMOVES 15 YEARS OF STAINS IN 1 WEEK: Our advanced whitening technology is fast and effective, use nightly for best results. Each pen has 35 nightly uses, so you can touch-up when you need to

