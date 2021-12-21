CRKT’s K.I.S.S. EDC Folding Pocket Knife hits best price in over a year at $25, more from $8

Amazon is offering the CRKT K.I.S.S. EDC Folding Pocket Knife for $25.22 shipped. For comparison, this offering has sold for $39 over most of the past year, leaving you with 35% off and newly marking the lowest price we have tracked during that same timeframe. Upgrade your everyday carry with this standout offering made by CRKT. It features an innovative two-piece design that’s stays true to CRKT’s own spin on the K.I.S.S. principle – “Keep It Super Simple.” An integrated thumb stud makes it easy to open with one hand. It boasts triple-point serrations and is covered by a limited lifetime warranty. Continue reading to find more pocket knives priced as low as $8.

More pocket knives on sale:

Another handy option that may be worth grabbing is BESTEK’s 150W Power Inverter at $15.50 Prime shipped. If you’re unfamiliar with what a power inverter does, suffice it to say that it will turn you cars DC port into a traditional power outlet. This unit also wields a couple of USB ports, providing a couple more ways to top off a smartphone and more.

CRKT K.I.S.S. EDC Folding Pocket Knife features:

  • K.I.S.S. Keep. It. Super. Simple. 
  • Less Is More: Innovative two-piece design: Blade and frame 
  • Cutting Power: Triple Point serrations cut fibrous materials with ease 

