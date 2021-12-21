Lock-in holiday prices on your favorite Mrs. Meyer’s soap from $7.50 (Up to 40% off), more

Amazon is now offering up to 40% off Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day products. Free shipping is available on everything from Prime members or in orders over $25. The deals start from just over $7.50 and include everything from hand soap and dishwashing liquid to scented soy candles. For those unfamiliar here, everything is “cruelty-free” and biodegradable with a few different scents available for each of the products on tap. For those that are familiar, you’ll know these popular home products are selling out fast at the holiday pricing so be sure to lock them in now, whether or not shipping has slipped beyond Christmas. Head below for a closer look.

Amazon holiday Mrs. Meyer’s deals:

Another great addition to your kitchen arsenal once the Mrs. Meyer’s deals above have been secured is the Keurig K-Mini Plus. This attractive coffee maker is back down to the Black Friday Amazon price in multiple colors, but there’s no telling how long this one will last, so jump in now. Then head over to our home goods hub for even more.

More on the Mrs. Meyer’s hand soap:

Hard-working, non-drying Iowa Pine scented soap for busy hands

Liquid hand soap made with essential oils, aloe vera, olive oil, and other thoughtfully chosen ingredients

Festive Iowa Pine hand soap has a wonderful scent of freshly cut trees with a touch of clove and cedar

Paraben free hand soap that is also made without phthalates or artificial colors

Mrs. Meyer’s produces cruelty free hand soaps. None of our products are tested on animals

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!