J.Crew Factory takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles: Jeans, shoes, sweaters, more

J.Crew Factory takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles including flannel shirts, outerwear, pullovers, shoes, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Plaid Regular Flannel Shirt is a standout from this sale. It’s currently marked down from $20, which is $50 off the original rate. This flannel shirt pairs nicely under vests, jackets, sweaters, or it can be worn on its own. It’s available in several color options and the mid-weight design is great for helping to keep you warm. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Plaid Regular Flannel Shirt $20 (Orig. $70)
- Quilted Walker Vest $39 (Orig. $98)
- Straight-fit Flex Khaki Pants $50 (Orig. $70)
- Quilted Knit Pullovers $59 (Orig. $98)
- Washable Merino Crewneck Sweater $37 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Vail Parka Jacket $107 (Orig. $268)
- Chelsea Rain Boots $35 (Orig. $70)
- 10-inch Highest-Rise Skinny Jeans $63 (Orig. $90)
- Wide Button-Collar Tunic Sweatshirt $25 (Orig. $70)
- Holiday Pajama Set $50 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Columbia Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off select gear.
