NZXT’s Kraken X53 AiO CPU cooler falls to new low at $80 (Reg. $120), more from $13

Woot is offering the NZXT Kraken X53 240mm All-in-One CPU Cooler for $79.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from its $120 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This cooler is designed to keep your PC’s processor from overheating during intense sessions. There’s an RGB ring and logo on a mirror background for a unique design. You’ll also get Aer P radiator fans with fluid dynamic bearings for silent operation. I’ve had the X73 (360mm version) in my desktop for over a year and have loved the performance that it provides. Check out our announcement coverage for a deeper dive and then head below for more.

More CPU Cooler Deals:

Don’t forget that SteelSeries’ Apex Pro keyboard is on sale for $160 right now. Delivering the ability to customize the actuation point of each key, this keyboard offers a completely unique experience in your setup. Of course, be sure to check out our PC gaming guide to find all of the other deals that we’ve found.

More on the NZXT X53 All-in-One CPU Cooler:

Design: With a re-designed cap and larger infinity mirror ring LED, the new Kraken X allows for adjusting the orientation of the pump head to fit without affecting the direction of the logo

Bigger And Brighter: 10% bigger infinitty mirror cap allows for more vivid RGB and a rotating cap accommodates re-orienting the logo no matter the direction the cooler is installed

Better Control: Full CAM integration allows you to manage your Kraken’s performance with precision

