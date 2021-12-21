Levi’s End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off best-selling jeans from $30, more

The Levi’s End of Season Sale offers up to 50% off select styles of jeans, outerwear, t-shirts, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $150 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans that are marked down to $35. For comparison, these jeans are regularly priced at $70. These jeans are available in nine color options and can be easily dressed up or down. This style will continue to hold its shape throughout the day with a non-stretch fabric and a straight hem that’s highly flattering. The hem can also be rolled to show off your fall and winter shoes. With over 2,000 positive reviews from Levi’s customers, these jeans are rated 4.4/5 stars. Find even more deals below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Kate Spade Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 40% off already-reduced styles.

