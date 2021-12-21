Logitech’s C270 HD USB webcam upgrades your desk at a low of $15 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the Logitech C270 720p HD Webcam for $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for around $25 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your computer doesn’t have a webcam built-in, it’s time to add one. This Logitech camera plugs into your computer’s USB port and functions without additional drivers. This makes it simple to video call friends and family over the holidays as well as partake in work meetings in the new year. For just $15, it doesn’t pay to not have a webcam anymore. Head below for additional details.

It’s hard to find a webcam for a lower price from a reputable company. So, instead of that, we recommend putting your savings to use and picking up a USB-A to Type-C converter instead. This 2-pack from nonda on Amazon are available for $8 once you clip the on-page coupon, giving you the ability to convert today’s lead deal to USB-C while also leaving a spare for other devices you might need to adapt.

Are you plugging the webcam into a laptop? Use this riser to bring it to a more ergonomic level for longer work sessions. On sale right now for $20, it’s down from $27 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked.

More on the Logitech C270 Webcam:

Say hi to friends and family near and far with the real you. C270 shows you at your best in clear, smooth, beautiful HD video—and in your best light thanks to Logitech smart light correction.

