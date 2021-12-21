Slide this aluminum MacBook stand under the tree for $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $27)

Alles-Omoton Authorized (99% lifetime postive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Aluminum Laptop Stand for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Having recently sold for $27, today’s offer takes 26% off and marks the best price we’ve tracked in months. With room for up to 16-inch laptops, this sturdy stand is able to uphold every Apple MacBook and a wide range of PCs, Chromebooks, and more. Adopting it can lead to improved ergonomics and even a better layout for multi-monitor setups. Since this unit is comprised of aluminum, it’s bound to give your space a more high-end look and feel. Silicone pads along the bottom and top ensure it neither this stand or your laptop will slide around or leave scuffs behind.

Alternatively, you could give your preferred pair of headphones a sleek place to rest with UGREEN’s aluminum stand at $13 Prime shipped once the on-page coupon has been clipped. This stylish offering is ready to dress up the look of headphones at your desk. It boasts an aluminum build with a polished finish that’s bound to give your setup a more premium look and feel. The stand itself is quite minimal, meaning it won’t steal the show from AirPods Max and other stylish offerings.

And since we’re talking desk upgrades, you may also want to have a look at this batch of 4K monitor markdowns. Believe it or not, pricing starts as low as $230. There you will find brands like Philips, Samsung, HP, and more with offers that slash up to 32% off. Drop by our Mac accessories guide to see what else is up for grabs right now.

OMOTON Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

This laptop stand is well compatible with all laptops from 10 to 15.6-inch, such as MacBook 12 inch/ 13 inch, MacBook Air 13 inch, MacBook Pro 13 inch / 15inch (2020/ 2019/ 2018/ 2017/ 2016), Microsoft Surface, Lenovo ThinkPad, Dell, HP, Chromebook, and other notebooks.

The laptop stand is made of aluminum alloy, sturdy enough to hold up to 11lbs (5kg) of weight. The soft rubber pads are designed to protect your laptop from scratches or slipping

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!