PDP’s Pull-N-Go Zelda travel case for Switch holds it all for just $26 shipped (New low)

Amazon is offering the PDP Switch Pull-N-Go Zelda Breath of the WIld Travel Case for $26 shipped. Down from $40, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this design. This unique case delivers the support for the original Switch, the Switch OLED, and Switch Lite. It features a Breath of the Wild design as well, which matches the Faceoff Controller. You’ll find both a Slim Travel Case as well as a more all-encompassing storage solution here for a 2-in-1 design. In all, there’s room for the console, dock, Pro Controller, power adapter, HDMI cord, extra Joy-Con controllers, game cartridges, and more. Head below for additional details.

Whether you’re on a tighter budget or just need something that’s got a more compact form-factor, today’s deal might not be the best option out there. Instead, consider this case which comes in at $17 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Sure, it can’t hold the dock, a Pro Controller, or an extra set of Joy-Con. However, it does keep your Switch, game cartridges, and some cords in one place for a smooth on-the-go experience.

Don’t forget to check out our apps and games guide for other great ways to save. Our daily game roundup just went live too, which has plenty of deals on Switch titles, including Super Mario Bros. U at just $30.

More on the PDP Switch Pull-N-Go Case:

Official Licensed by Nintendo for Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite. Official Red & Blue featuring Zelda. Matches Breath of the Wild Family Faceoff Controller, link Rock Candy Controller, and LVL40 Black Joycon Headset.

PROTECTION ON-THE-GO: Two cases in one with the removable Slim Travel Case that features a built-in console stand for on-the-go gaming

FANTASTIC STORAGE: Stores the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles, the console dock, Pro Controllers, AC adapter, HDMI cords, extra Joy-Con controllers, a power bank, game cards, and other small accessories

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!