Roku Premiere has AirPlay 2/HomeKit and streams 4K for $18, beating its Black Friday price

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Media Player for $17.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is available for My Best Buy Elite members and higher. Normally up to $40, today’s deal beats the Black Friday sale of $20 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Roku Premiere delivers 4K HDR streaming to your home theater setup on a budget. It not only supports popular services like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, and more, but also AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. That’s right, this is the most budget-friendly way to add HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support to any TV in your home. Head below for more.

Honestly, when it comes to quality streaming media players, this is as budget-friendly as it gets. Even Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite, which only streams HD and not 4K, costs $20 right now. So, if you’re wanting to upgrade your home theater with higher-quality streaming abilities, today’s deal is your best bet.

For a more robust option, you’ll want to consider Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Launched earlier this year, we recently went hands-on with the latest streamer from Amazon and found it deliver a “flagship home theater experience.” Considering you can pick it up for $35 at Amazon, it still doesn’t cost a fortune to have a high-quality streaming setup this holiday season.

More on the Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Media Player:

Roku Premiere is the easy way to start streaming in HD, 4K, and HDR picture. Quickly find and stream your favorite movies in eye-popping 4K picture with the 4K Spotlight channel. Setup is so simple—just plug your player into your TV with the included Premium High-Speed HDMI® Cable and connect to the internet. It’s incredible picture at an exceptional value. Stream a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV, including award-winning Roku® Originals and 200+ live TV channels—only on The Roku Channel.

