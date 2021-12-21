Spigen’s gear from $8: iPhone 13 cases, screen protectors, MagSafe stands, more

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering a slew of its best Black Friday deals once again, many of which with arrival before Christmas. A host of up to 20% off on-page coupons have now been turned back on for your saving pleasure. This includes some of its best iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe gear, a host of accessories, AirTags gear, and even some additional accessories. The deals start from just $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Head below the fold for a closer look at everything in the latest Spigen holiday sale.

Spigen holiday iPhone 13 case deals:

Spigen makes some of the best iPhone 13 cases in the price range, and a bunch of them just got even more affordable alongside the matching screen protectors. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys reviews for its Ultra Hybrid Clear Mag model as well as the MagSafe-ready Armor Case with built-in air cushioning.

iPhone 13:

iPhone 13 mini:

iPhone 13 Pro:

iPhone 13 Pro Max:

Spigen MagSafe, AirPods, and AirTag gear deals:

We also spotted some nice price drops on a range of the brand’s MagSafe gear, AirTags accessories, and AirPods 3 cases. Just be sure to check out our review of the OneTap Ring that brings MagSafe to any iPhone case and the new Classic Shuffle Case for Apple’s latest earbuds while you’re at it.

For more smartphone accessory deals, swing by this morning’s roundup and then check out our master list of the best MagSafe gear out there for some amazing last minute gift ideas, and more.

More on the Spigen Silicone Fit iPhone 13 case:

Soft on hands but durable for every day use

Enhanced grip and reliable corner and back protection

Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press

Designed to optimize wireless charging capability

iPhone 13 Case Compatible with iPhone 13 (2021)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!