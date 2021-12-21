Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum returns to all-time low at $97 shipped

Walmart is offering the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum for $97 shipped. Originally launched at $150 and offered more recently for $120 or so, it fetches $106 at Amazon right now and today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve tracked. This vacuum weighs just 2.8 pounds making it lightweight and easy to use anywhere in the house. Wielding 24,000Pa of suction power, this vacuum offers three different modes depending on how deep you need to clean. On top of that, the battery lasts up to 50 minutes on a single charge, which is more than enough to clean the house before company arrives. Take a closer look at the Wyze Cordless Vacuum in our announcement coverage, then head below for more.

The BISSELL Featherweight Stick Vacuum is great for those on a tighter budget. Sure, it’s not cordless and you won’t find three different modes here. But, considering that it’s just $34 on Amazon and arrives before Christmas, BISSELL’s option could be the better choice for your house this holiday season.

After you finish cleaning the house, consider picking up some new K-Cups to stay energized through the rest of the day. Right now we’re tracking a 100-pack of Amazon’s K-Cups with pricing starting at under $20. Up to 25% in savings is available and the K-Cups are slated to arrive before Christmas, ensuring you have enough fuel to get through the day.

More on the Wyze Stick Vacuum:

As Light as a Feather : The Wyze Cordless Vacuum weighs in at just 2.8 pounds, it’s so lightweight that it can reach everywhere in the house. Despite this light weight, it doesn’t skimp on power.

24,000 Pa Suction Power : Wyze Stick Vacuum Cleaner offers three suction levels: Eco, Medium, and Turbo. Turbo mode has the most suction power (24,000 Pa, or 150 air watts) for intensive spot cleaning, Medium mode balances suction power (15,000 Pa or 55 air watts) and battery life. Eco mode offers the longest battery life for big jobs (7,000 Pa, or 18 air watts).

Easy to Use with Crystal-Clear Screen : The Wyze Cordless Vacuum is easy to set up and use. You just unbox the unit and its accessories, then plug it in and wait for it to charge. While charging, the screen shows the current battery percentage level .No more guess game about the battery life, power mode, and vacuum performance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!