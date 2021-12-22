Blue’s Yeti Blackout USB Mic hits best price of year at $75 (Reg. $130) + more from $37

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is now offering the Blue Microphones Yeti Blackout USB Mic for $74.99 shipped. Regularly $130 and currently on sale for $100 at Amazon, this is $5 below our previous deal price for the lowest price of the year on the Blackout model. Blue’s Yeti is one of the best USB mics in the price range, and it just dropped down to one of the lowest totals we have ever tracked. The custom three-capsule array supports a broad range of applications from streaming and podcasting to home music recording and even group discussions. You’ll also find controls for muting, headphone volume, and mic gain alongside the built-in desktop tripod stand and Blue’s VO!CE software that allows you to “craft the perfect broadcast vocal sound and entertain your audience with enhanced effects, advanced modulation and HD audio samples.” Rated 4+ stars at GameStop and be sure to head below for more USB microphone deals from $37.

More USB microphone deals:

We are also still tracking a great deal on Elgato’s Wave:1 USB mic with a built-in mixer setup that’s ideal for streamers. Just be sure to swing by our recent review of the Neat Bumblebee II USB model where we said “if you need a great-sounding mic with audio out that doesn’t break the bank, give the Neat Bumblebee II a try.”

More on the Blue Microphones Yeti Blackout USB Mic:

Create unparalleled recordings with your computer using Blue’s best-selling Yeti family of USB microphones. Thanks to our proprietary tri-capsule technology, Yeti microphones produce pristine, studio-quality recordings with legendary ease. And four different pattern settings offer incredible flexibility so you can record vocals, music, podcasts, audio for video, interviews, or even cryptozoology lectures in ways that would normally require multiple microphones. Whether you’re recording at home, on the road, or in the Himalayas, Yeti helps you produce studio-quality recordings every time.

