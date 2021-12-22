Bosch’s Video Inspection Scope makes tight projects simpler at $44 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering the Bosch Video Inspection Scope for $44.15 shipped. Note: This item is currently slated to arrive a few days after Christmas. Typically sold for $74 or higher, today’s offer takes at least $30 off and comes within $0.24 of the all-time low. Expand your DIY abilities with this video inspection scope from Bosch. It boasts a 3-foot flexible tube that’s outfitted with a 9mm waterproof camera so you can more easily see what’s going on in hard-to-reach areas. The video feed is displayed on a 4-inch color screen “with 8 levels of LCD contrast control.” Thanks to a battery-powered design, you can take it anywhere once it has been charged.

Today’s savings will also cover the Energizer’s 1000-lumen Hybrid Headlamp at under $20. It functions as a flashlight or a headlamp, making it a versatile option that’s certainly worth keeping around. It casts 400 lumens of light on the high setting, and 1000 when in turbo mode. Not only does it ship with two single-use CR123 batteries, you’ll also get a rechargeable 18650 battery that allows you to refuel this light with an included USB cable.

Speaking of Bosch, did you see that its 30-foot Self-Leveling Laser Level is under $40? I own one of these and cannot begin to tell you just how handy it has been. It has made it a cinch to hang pictures that are perfectly level. Drop by our tools guide to see what else is up for grabs.

Bosch Video Inspection Scope features:

4” color LCD screen with 8 levels of LCD contrast control

Power Indicator LED

Low battery indicator LED

9mm waterproof camera with 3 ft. flexible camera tube

Includes magnet, hook clips and mirror

