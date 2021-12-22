CORSAIR’s premium 8TB NVMe SSD falls to new Amazon low at $220 off

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR MP400 8TB M.2 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for $1,234.99 shipped. This is a $220 discount from its normal going rate of $1,455 and marks a new all-time low at Amazon for this model. It’s rare to see 8TB NVMe drives, let alone storage devices that are discounted by a few hundred dollars. CORSAIR’s MP400 uses PCIe 3.0 technology to deliver speeds of nearly 3.5GB/s. On top of that, since it’s M.2, you mount the drive directly to the motherboard with no extra cables or plugs required for a cleaner install overall. Whether you’re wanting to upgrade a server, NAS, or gaming system, this SSD is up to the task. Head below for more.

If you just need 2TB of storage, consider picking up the WD_BLACK SN850 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for $319 right now at Amazon. Running on the latest tech, you’ll find up to 7GB/s transfer speeds available here, which is around double what the CORSAIR drive above delivers. However, you can achieve 2TB of storage for $188 with Sabrent’s model that offers similar 3.5GB/s speeds.

Further upgrade your gaming setup with NZXT’s Kraken X53 all-in-one liquid CPU cooler while it’s on sale for $80. That’s down from its $120 going rate and also marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. On top of that, we’re tracking a number of other PC gaming deals in our dedicated guide, so be sure to give that a look to find all the other ways you can save.

More on the CORSAIR MP400 8TB NVMe SSD:

Lighting-Fast Performance: Experience data speeds up to 3,480MB/s sequential read and 3,000MB/s sequential write speeds, faster than traditional SATA SSDs. *Performance and endurance vary by capacity.

Gen3 PCIe x4 NVMe Interface: Ensures wide-ranging compatibility and high-bandwidth performance.

High-Density 3D QLC NAND: Offers even better value than previous generation TLC NAND, storing more data in the same amount of physical space.

