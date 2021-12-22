Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off holiday favorites + extra 10% off sale: Nike, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Finish Your List Flash Sale takes up to 50% off holiday favorites and an extra 10% off clearance. Inside this sale you can score deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Callaway, New Balance, The North Face, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the North Face Textured Cap 1/4-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $39 and originally sold for $65. This pullover is a perfect layering option for cooler weather and looks nice under jackets or vests alike. Plus, it’s available in thirteen color options and the fleece material promotes warmth. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Dick’s Sporting Goods by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire event here.

