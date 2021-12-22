Logitech’s G Pro Flight Switch Panel sees first discount in years to $89, more

Amazon is offering the Logitech G Pro Flight Switch Panel for $89.16 shipped. Down from $100, today’s deal marks the first major price drop that we’ve seen since 2019 and the second-best all-time. Offering realistic landing gear control with LEDs that indicate actual gear status and more, this switch panel is the perfect addition to any Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 setup. You’ll be able to customize the switches to access other aircraft engine functions, cockpit features, and more. Looking for more flight gear? Keep reading for additional flight simulation details.

We also spotted the Logitech G Pro Flight Instrument Panel down to $150.97 shipped from $170 at Amazon. Currently available for its third-best price that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon, this is another great way to give your flight simulation setup an upgrade. The instrument panel is a multi-functional device, with a 3.5-inch LCD display that integrates with your flight sim software to automatically update and react to events in-game. This allows the panel to deliver real-time access to “important flight and aircraft information.”

Need a gaming system to run Flight Simulator 2020 on? The ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14 should handle the game great thanks to its RTX 3060, and at $350 off, you don’t have to break the bank on a system here. It’s down to $1,200 and arrives in time for Christmas, making it a solid choice all around. Also, don’t forget about the Logitech G Pro X SUPERLIGHT mouse that’s on sale for a new low of $120 to further upgrade your gaming setup.

More on the Logitech G Pro Flight Switch Panel:

Realistic landing gear control with LEDs indicating actual gear status from Microsoft FSX. Fully Customizable for All Flying Conditions.

Start your aircraft engines and access other cockpit functions with ease. Compatible with most major simulation software and games, including:Flight Simulator X,Prepar3D 2.2+,X-Plane 10

Modular and interchangeable. Saitek’s range of Instrument Panels can be situated one on top of another or side-by-side. Want the Multi Panel above the Radio Panel? Done. Want your Switch Panel to the left of your Yoke? Go for it. Easy-to-use mounting brackets provide the means to arrange your flight simulation setup in a configuration only limited by your imagination.

