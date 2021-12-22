Men’s Wearhouse takes 50% off last-minute gifts: Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Kenneth Cole, more

Men’s Wearhouse offers 50% off last-minute gifts from top brands including Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Kenneth Cole, IZOD, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Polo Ralph Lauren Markel Slippers that are currently marked down to $45 and originally sold for $60. These slippers have a fur interior to help keep you warm and promote comfort. The rubber outsole also allows you to wear them indoors or outdoors alike. Plus, the leather detailing adds a luxurious touch to this style. Find even more deals from Men’s Wearhouse by heading below.
Our top picks include:
- Kenneth Cole Modern Fit Henley Shirt $25 (Orig. $50)
- Ralph Lauren Luciano Classic Fit Wool Blend Coat $150 (Orig. $300)
- Cole Haan GrandMØtion Navy Stitchlite Lace Ups $100 (Orig. $130)
- Polo Ralph Lauren Markel Slippers $45 (Orig. $60)
- IZOD Classic Fit Saltwater Henley $15 (Orig. $30)
- Joseph Abboud Modern Fit Sport Coat $200 (Orig. $250)
- Haggar Diamond Quilted Modern Fit Vest $40 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
You will also want to check out the Levi’s End of Season Sale that’s offering up to 50% off best-selling styles with deals starting at $30.
