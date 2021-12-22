Massive PlayStation holiday game sale now live with over 1,800 titles and DLC packs from $1

Sony has now launched a massive PlayStation holiday game sale with over 1,800 full titles and DLC packs marked down via PSN. Alongside some freebies, the deals start from under $1 and make for a great chance to grab some games you have been putting off as well as a host of DLC and add-on packs for some of your favorite titles. Perfect timing for enjoying some new content over the holidays, you’ll find a list of some of the games on sale as well as more details on the now live PlayStation holiday game sale below.

PlayStation holiday game sale

Including titles like Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Edition, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Far Cry 6, FIFA 22 and NBA 2K22, the PlayStation holiday game sale features content starting from under $1. This sale will run from now through January 5, 2022, at which point even more games will join in on the fun while others will presumably make their way out of the sale.

You’ll find a list from Sony of some of the highlight games on sale right now via PSN below, just be sure to swing by our holiday console game roundup where some titles are available for even less in physical form.

And here are some quick links to each section to make parsing through the giant list of deals a bit quicker: Games Under $20, Multiplayer Titles, and DLC/Add-on Packs.

Check out the recently unveiled official PS5 console covers with matching new DualSense colors as well as the best-currently available deals on 12-month PlayStation Plus memberships starting from $30. And here’s a quick list of some highlights on sale in the now live PlayStation holiday sale:

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

Battlefield 2042

Biomutant

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Cuphead

Cyberpunk 2077

Dark Souls: Remastered

DEATH STRANDING Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition

DEATHLOOP

Destiny 2: Legendary Edition

FIFA 22 (PS4)

FIFA 22 (PS5)

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

Fortnite – Dark Reflections Pack

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS5

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS4

God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle

Hades

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

It Takes Two PS4 & PS5

Madden NFL 22 (PS4)

Madden NFL 22 (PS5)

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Trilogy

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Metro Exodus

MLB The Show 21

Monster Hunter: World

NBA 2K22

Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Payback

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

NHL 22

NHL 22 (PS5)

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5

OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5

Overwatch: Legendary Edition

PGA TOUR 2K21

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

