Massive PlayStation holiday game sale now live with over 1,800 titles and DLC packs from $1

Sony has now launched a massive PlayStation holiday game sale with over 1,800 full titles and DLC packs marked down via PSN. Alongside some freebies, the deals start from under $1 and make for a great chance to grab some games you have been putting off as well as a host of DLC and add-on packs for some of your favorite titles. Perfect timing for enjoying some new content over the holidays, you’ll find a list of some of the games on sale as well as more details on the now live PlayStation holiday game sale below.
PlayStation holiday game sale
Including titles like Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Edition, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Far Cry 6, FIFA 22 and NBA 2K22, the PlayStation holiday game sale features content starting from under $1. This sale will run from now through January 5, 2022, at which point even more games will join in on the fun while others will presumably make their way out of the sale.
You’ll find a list from Sony of some of the highlight games on sale right now via PSN below, just be sure to swing by our holiday console game roundup where some titles are available for even less in physical form.
And here are some quick links to each section to make parsing through the giant list of deals a bit quicker: Games Under $20, Multiplayer Titles, and DLC/Add-on Packs.
Check out the recently unveiled official PS5 console covers with matching new DualSense colors as well as the best-currently available deals on 12-month PlayStation Plus memberships starting from $30. And here’s a quick list of some highlights on sale in the now live PlayStation holiday sale:
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Battlefield 2042
- Biomutant
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Cuphead
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dark Souls: Remastered
- DEATH STRANDING Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
- DEATHLOOP
- Destiny 2: Legendary Edition
- FIFA 22 (PS4)
- FIFA 22 (PS5)
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
- Fortnite – Dark Reflections Pack
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS5
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS4
- God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle
- Hades
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
- It Takes Two PS4 & PS5
- Madden NFL 22 (PS4)
- Madden NFL 22 (PS5)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Metro Exodus
- MLB The Show 21
- Monster Hunter: World
- NBA 2K22
- Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Payback
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
- NHL 22
- NHL 22 (PS5)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
- No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5
- OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition
- PGA TOUR 2K21
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
