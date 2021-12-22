Power your devices with a 5-in-1 charging station, now $100 (Reg. $120)

From phones to earbuds, we all have loads of different devices to store and charge nowadays. The OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station provides a neat solution, with dedicated charging docks for all your Apple devices along with USB ports. You can get it today for just $99.95 (Reg. $120) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Using a flat charging pad seems like a good idea when you only have a phone to charge. But once you have two, three, and four devices to charge, you can easily end up filling your entire desk — far from ideal.

The OMNIA Q5 from ADAM Elements provides a sleek solution to this very modern problem. Billed as the world’s first 5-in-1 charging station, this modular accessory lets you power your devices however you want.

Optimized for Apple devices, the OMNIA Q5 has dedicated docks for your iPad, your iPhone, or any other Qi-compatible phone, and your Apple Watch. You also get a charging base for your Apple AirPods, and even your Apple Pencil.

Each of these docks can be used as part of a single station, or separately on your desk. Each dock doubles as an adjustable ergonomic stand, and for other devices, the OMNIA Q5 has USB-C and USB-A charging ports.

You can see how this accessory generated $42,000 in a successful campaign on Kickstarter.

It’s normally priced at $120, but you can get it today for just $99.95 with a three-year manufacturer’s warranty included.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!