PowerA Switch console Clutch Bag now just $8, controllers from $12, and more (Up to 33% off)

GameStop is now offering the PowerA Clutch Bag for Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite at just $7.99 with free shipping on orders over $35 or free in-store pickup where available. Regularly up to $30, this one has sat between $17 and $25 at Amazon over the last year with today’s offer being the lowest we have tracked. Compatible with all Nintendo Switch models, it features a padded interior with enough space for your console and up to five game cartridges. You’ll also find a magnetic snap closure with gold accents, a detachable wrist strap and additional mesh pockets. Head below for more PowerA Switch cases and controllers from $12.

PowerA holiday controller/case deals:

We are also tracking a new low on PDP’s Pull-N-Go Zelda travel case for Switch at $26 shipped. This lunch box-style carrier has enough space for a controller, power adapter, HDMI cord, games, and more. You can get all of the details on this one right here and be sure to check out today’s console game roundup for more.

More on the PowerA Clutch Bag for Nintendo Switch:

Look good on the go with this stylish clutch bag designed to fit Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite. Inside the Nintendo Switch case you will find a padded interior for system plus game storage for five game cards and zippered mesh area for slim accessories. This fashionable bag gives you the freedom and flexibility to game on the go with your Nintendo Switch. Wherever. Whenever.

