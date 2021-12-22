Wise Owl camping gear arrives before Christmas from $13.50: Hammocks, travel pillows, more

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Wise Owl Outfitters (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 45% off a range of its camping gear with much of arriving before Christmas still. One standout is the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock bundle from $16.28 with free shipping for Prime members or int orders over $25. Regularly up to $30, this is as much as 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Most of the colorways are at 2021 lows as well. A great option for the outdoor adventurer on your list this year, this hammock set includes 9-foot tree straps and carabiners. “Built to last a lifetime,” it is made of parachute nylon and triple interlocking stitching with the ability to fold down “to the size of an eggplant.” Head below for more Wise Owl camping gear deals.

Also part of today’s sale, you’ll find the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Travel Pillow from $13.56, marked down from $20 or so. This is up to 32% in savings and a great add-on to today’s lead offer. This one is a great gift for campers as well as folks that spend time catching some rest on planes, trains, and more. “Made with cushioned memory foam wrapped in a soft, micro-suede cover, our backpacking pillow gives you a truly supportive rest that your head and neck will thank you for”.”

You’ll also want to check out the ongoing price drops on Anker portable power stations with offers starting from $170 and up to $100 in savings on several different models. You can browse through our latest roundup right here and be sure to dig into our Green Deals hub for even more

More on the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock bundle:

Comfortable: Whether you’re relaxing by the fire or sleeping under the stars, our camping hammock has everything you need to stay comfy and covered throughout the night for your next fall camping trip, or even just lounging in your backyard.

Compact: Lightweight and convenient, our travel hammock weighs only 24oz and folds to the size of an eggplant. Single Hammock measures at 9 feet long by 4.5 feet wide for one person, and the Double Hammock measures 10 feet long by 6.5 feet wide for either two people or anyone who wants some extra space. Throw it in your backpack and go!

