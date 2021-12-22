Prep for 2022 workouts: 12-pack Pure Protein Chocolate Shakes at $13.50 (Nearly 35% off)

Amazon is now offering 12-packs of Pure Protein Chocolate Protein Shakes at $13.42 with free shipping for Prime members. Clip the on-page 25% coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $20 or more, this is nearly 35% off the going rate and a great time to stock up while the price is right. You’ll also find the chocolate peanut butter 12-pack marked down to nearly 30% at $14.24 using the same steps mentioned above. These non-GMO shakes are great protein boosters throughout the day and after workouts with 140 calories a pop and 24 added vitamins. Packing 30 grams of protein each, they also carry nine essential amino acids for “optimal muscle support.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart. More details below.

Never given them a try before, these popular protein shakes are some fi the highest rated out there, but it might be a good idea to try out the 4-pack at under $7 just to make sure you’re into them. Clearly not as good an overall value as our lead deal, it might be a better idea in case you get stuck with 12 shakes you don’t even like.

Speaking of your health and nutrition, you’ll want to swing by our sports/fitness guide for some discounted gear to support your 2022 health regimen. A great example is this deep price drop on a pair of CAP Barbell Adjustabell Dumbbell sets at $88. You’re looking at $142 savings and one of the lowest prices we have tracked on an adjustable dumbbell set from a well trusted brand like this.

More on the Pure Protein Chocolate Protein Shakes:

HIGH PROTEIN, LOW SUGAR(1), GREAT TASTE. Delicious, low-fat, non-GMO shakes formulated to support muscle strength; gluten-free, 140 calories, 24 added vitamins and minerals—vitamins A, C, D and E plus Zinc support immune health—with less than 1g of sugar

30G OF COMPLETE PROTEIN; Not all protein sources are complete protein; Pure Protein’s 30g of quality protein per serving help you achieve your fitness goals by providing the building blocks your muscle tissue needs to grow and recover

MADE WITH MILK PROTEIN ISOLATE, HIGHLY DIGESTIBLE AND SUITABLE FOR THOSE WITH LACTOSE INTOLERANCE.(2) A complete protein with all 9 essential amino acids for optimal muscle support; ultra-filtered for more protein with fewer calories and less sugar

