Prep for 2022 workouts: 12-pack Pure Protein Chocolate Shakes at $13.50 (Nearly 35% off)

Amazon is now offering 12-packs of Pure Protein Chocolate Protein Shakes at $13.42 with free shipping for Prime members. Clip the on-page 25% coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $20 or more, this is nearly 35% off the going rate and a great time to stock up while the price is right. You’ll also find the chocolate peanut butter 12-pack marked down to nearly 30% at $14.24 using the same steps mentioned above. These non-GMO shakes are great protein boosters throughout the day and after workouts with 140 calories a pop and 24 added vitamins. Packing 30 grams of protein each, they also carry nine essential amino acids for “optimal muscle support.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart. More details below.
Never given them a try before, these popular protein shakes are some fi the highest rated out there, but it might be a good idea to try out the 4-pack at under $7 just to make sure you’re into them. Clearly not as good an overall value as our lead deal, it might be a better idea in case you get stuck with 12 shakes you don’t even like.
Speaking of your health and nutrition, you’ll want to swing by our sports/fitness guide for some discounted gear to support your 2022 health regimen. A great example is this deep price drop on a pair of CAP Barbell Adjustabell Dumbbell sets at $88. You’re looking at $142 savings and one of the lowest prices we have tracked on an adjustable dumbbell set from a well trusted brand like this.
More on the Pure Protein Chocolate Protein Shakes:
- HIGH PROTEIN, LOW SUGAR(1), GREAT TASTE. Delicious, low-fat, non-GMO shakes formulated to support muscle strength; gluten-free, 140 calories, 24 added vitamins and minerals—vitamins A, C, D and E plus Zinc support immune health—with less than 1g of sugar
- 30G OF COMPLETE PROTEIN; Not all protein sources are complete protein; Pure Protein’s 30g of quality protein per serving help you achieve your fitness goals by providing the building blocks your muscle tissue needs to grow and recover
- MADE WITH MILK PROTEIN ISOLATE, HIGHLY DIGESTIBLE AND SUITABLE FOR THOSE WITH LACTOSE INTOLERANCE.(2) A complete protein with all 9 essential amino acids for optimal muscle support; ultra-filtered for more protein with fewer calories and less sugar
