Add the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller to your rig at the official Black Friday price: $140 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is now offering the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller for $139.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s 15-days of deals sale. Regularly $180 and currently marked down to $158 at Microsoft, while we did see some fleeting offers over the November holidays for slightly less, today’s deal is matching the official Black Friday price and the lowest we can find. The next best option is Amazon’s $124 renewed listing. Alongside compatibility with Xbox Series X/S this one also works with Xbox One and Windows 10. Customized button configurations as well as interchangeable thumbsticks and paddle shapes are complemented by up to 40 hours of battery life and USB-C charging. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,200 Best Buy customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

You’ll also find the current-generation Xbox Wireless Controllers starting from $49 or so via Amazon right now, but you can save even more with the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller at $30 shipped. If the professional-grade feature set on the Elite Series 2 isn’t of any interest, these are far more affordable solutions for couch co-op and the like.

If you’re looking for some actual Xbox games, our latest roundup of console titles is the place to be. The new Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, for example, is back down to its Black Friday price of $30 on Xbox alongside a host of other notable games. Everything is ready and waiting for you right here and be sure to swing by our games/apps deal hub for even more.

More on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller:

Play like a pro with the all new Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller.

Tailor the controller with new interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes.

Experience limitless customization and exclusive configuration options with the Xbox Accessories app.

Stay in the game for longer with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life.

Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB C cable to play across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!