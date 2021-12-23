Amazon has 2-month Prime Video Channel trials for $1 each: STARZ, Showtime, Discovery+, more

Amazon is offering a selection of 2-month Prime Video Channel trials for $0.99 each. While we’ll detail all of the discounts below, our top pick is STARZ, which normally costs $9 per month. As we near Saturday, there’s nothing like turning on a cheesy festive movie to get you in the Christmas spirit. STARZ has Elf to stream and is included as part of the 2-month trial that you’ll find here. On top of that, STARZ offers many hit shows and movies like Game of Thrones, The Rook, Spider-Man Far From Home, Jumanji, Men in Black International, and many more. You’ll be able to enjoy your new subscription on most smart devices, like Apple TV, Roku, or Fire TV, making it super simple to catch up on your favorite programming. Plus, you can watch content on your iPhone or iPad, meaning that it’s perfect for enjoying your favorite content on-the-go. Learn more about STARZ here. Head below for additional details.

More $1 2-month Prime Video Channel trials:

If you are ready to give your home theater an upgrade to better enjoy movies and shows, consider picking up VIZIO’s new PQ9 4K AirPlay 2 TV which offers 120Hz VRR, HDMI 2.1, and more at up to $700 off.

More about STARZ:

STARZ is the ultimate destination for obsessable TV, movies and more. Characters who pull you in and stories that stay with you. From bold Original Series to the best movies, whatever you love, STARZ ignites your passions.

