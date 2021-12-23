Bosch’s 65-foot laser level makes hanging pictures and more easy at $30 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 65-foot Combination Point and Line Laser Level (GLL1P) for $29.97 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $40 or more, today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked. This unique line laser has two built-in levels to know when it’s straight should you need that for lining up tile or pictures on the wall. However, in the event that you need to work on an angle, it can easily mount directly to the wall and aim it in a straight line leading up stairs or anywhere else. The laser reaches out to 65 feet and has an accuracy of +/- 3/16-inch at 33 feet. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching Bosch’s well-known namesake, just pick up the BLACK+DECKER Laser Level. BLACK+DECKER is also fairly known, but generally at a slightly lower quality compared to Bosch. This one sticks to the wall and shines a line wherever you aim it. You’ll find Amazon charges just $14.50 right now and you’ll still be able to hang pictures, shelves, and more with ease.

Don’t forget about the RYOBI sale going on at Home Depot right now. Many of the discounts can be ordered online for pickup in-store so you can still grab a last-minute gift for the DIYer in your life. After checking out the RYOBI deals, give our tools guide a look for all the other ways you can save this Christmas season.

More on the Bosch Laser Level:

VERSATILE: The Bosch GLL1P Laser Level projects a bright single laser line for easy and versatile applications. It features two built-in bubble vials for more accurate leveling.

ACCURACY: The laser level provides a range point up to 65 feet. It delivers outstanding accuracy, up to 3/16 inch at 33 feet.

COMPACT: The laser level has a compact, pocket-size design for horizontal, vertical or angular leveling applications.

