Chefman’s Steel TurboFry Touch Air Fryer: 5-qt. $65 or dual basket at $100 + more from $50

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 5-quart Chefman TurboFry Touch Digital Air Fryer for $64.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $100 this one actually fetches as much as $130 at Amazon and is now at least 35% off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. This is one of the more attractive models in Chefman’s already affordable lineup of air fryers, if you ask me, with a digital touch display and a viewing window to keep an eye on the wings. But with four built-in cooking functions for everything from chicken and fries to veggies and fish, you shouldn’t really need to do much but turn it on. The 5-quart capacity is joined by a sleek black stainless steel exterior, dishwasher-safe parts, and an adjustable temperature range for manual cooks. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy and elsewhere. More air fryer and multi-cooker deals below.

More air fryer and multi-cooker deals:

If you’re looking to bring some smart lighting into the home or kitchen, we are also now tracking the first notable discount on Philips Hue’s new Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip alongside some other options from the ecosystem starting from $144 right here. Hit up our smart home hub for more.

More on the Chefman TurboFry Touch Digital Air Fryer:

Finally—an air fryer that has it all. The Chefman TurboFry Touch Easy View Air Fryer makes mastering weeknight meals easier than ever. Watch your food air fry to ultimate crispiness through the convenient front window. With effortless one-touch digital control and four built-in cooking functions, you can cook your favorite foods to the perfect fried finish, every time. No matter if you’re in the mood for crispy chicken, a medium-rare ribeye, or golden fries, this appliance helps you cook with confidence. The adjustable temperature of 200°F to 400°F and the ability to add or subtract time allow you to tailor your air frying.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!