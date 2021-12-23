Cole Haan takes extra 30% off all sale styles for members + free shipping

Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) takes extra 30% off sale styles with promo code EXTRA at checkout. Refresh your shoes for a new year with discounts on fashionable boots, sneakers, dress shoes, and much more. Plus, members receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s ZERØGRAND Omni Chelsea Boots that are currently marked down to $130 and originally sold for $320. One of the most notable features about these boots is that they’re completely waterproof and have a fully padded sock lining as well. They’re available in three color options and they have unique rubber pods that really help promote traction. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

