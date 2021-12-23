Dr. Infrared’s 1500W patio heater is IP55 rated to be used outdoors or inside at $140

Today only, Woot is offering the Dr. Infrared Patio Heater with Tripod for $139.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from its normal going rate of $184 at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This patio heater is IP55 and approved for both indoor and outdoor use. It’s powered by your wall outlet and delivers three different output settings ranging from 900W to 1500W depending on what you need. Whether you need warmth outside on the patio or inside your workshop, this is a great way to do just that. And the fact that it plugs into a standard 120V outlet instead of having to use custom run 220V, making it easier to install and use as well. Head below for more.

Of course, this 1500W ceramic space heater is perfect for those on a tighter budget. It comes in at $34 on Amazon and delivers two different heat options, with 750W and 1500W available to choose from. Just keep in mind it’s not IP55 rated and you won’t be able to use this outdoors either, making the places you can put it far fewer than today’s lead deal.

Be sure to have Vont’s LED lanterns on hand in case the power goes out this winter. Ready to illuminate any area you’re in, the lanterns can also function as a flashlight. On sale right now for around $6 each, you’ll pay $25 for a 4-pack, which leaves $5 in your pocket compared to what they normally sell for.

More on the Dr. Infrared Patio heater:

INDOOR AND OUTDOOR HEATER – Heater is IP55 approved for both indoor and outdoor use – perfect for home, backyard, garages, open-air restaurant, outdoor patios or decks. Create a comfortable environment for both your indoor activities and outdoor recreation.

FREESTANDING AND WALL/CEILING MOUNTED – Aluminum tripod with adjustable height allows sturdy and portable installation. Wall and Ceiling mounts hardwares are provided for fixed mounting.

TIP-OVER PROTECTION – Double tip-over protection to ensure safety operation. Tip-over protection installed in the tripod and heater to provide absolute protection.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!