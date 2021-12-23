Cozy up with some new eBook reads over the holidays at up to 80% off with deals from $2

Today only, as part of Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is now offering up to 80% off “unputdownable eBooks.” This is great time to load up on new titles to cozy up with over the holidays that can be enjoyed on Kindle readers and a multitude of other devices. You’ll find options starting from $2 ranging from mysteries and thrillers to romance novels, science fiction, and more intellectual literature. Head below the fold to take a closer look at some of our top picks and be sure to dive into our December reading list for even more ideas.
Amazon eBook sale:
- The Stopover Book 1 $2 (Reg. $4)
- These Hollow Vows $3 (Reg. $18)
- Empire of Storms Book 5 $2 (Reg. $9.50)
- Serpent & Dove $3 (Reg. $12)
- Tom Clancy’s Executive Orders $2 (Reg. $10)
- The Takeover Book 2 $2 (Reg. $4)
- And even more…
You’ll also want to head over to our coverage of this month’s Amazon First Reads December eBook freebieswhile you’re at it. And you’ll still find deep holiday price drops available on a host of movies and TV shows, if you would prefer to take that route, over in our media deal hub.
More on The Stopover:
A memorable night of passion refuses to stay just a memory in this sizzling and scandalous romance from bestselling author T L Swan. I was upgraded to first class on a flight from London to New York.The food, champagne, and service were impeccable. The blue-eyed man sitting next to me, even better. He was suave and intelligent. We talked and laughed, and something clicked.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!