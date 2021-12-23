Cozy up with some new eBook reads over the holidays at up to 80% off with deals from $2

-
AmazonMedia
80% off $2

Today only, as part of Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is now offering up to 80% off “unputdownable eBooks.” This is great time to load up on new titles to cozy up with over the holidays that can be enjoyed on Kindle readers and a multitude of other devices. You’ll find options starting from $2 ranging from mysteries and thrillers to romance novels, science fiction, and more intellectual literature. Head below the fold to take a closer look at some of our top picks and be sure to dive into our December reading list for even more ideas. 

Amazon eBook sale:

You’ll also want to head over to our coverage of this month’s Amazon First Reads December eBook freebieswhile you’re at it. And you’ll still find deep holiday price drops available on a host of movies and TV shows, if you would prefer to take that route, over in our media deal hub

More on The Stopover:

A memorable night of passion refuses to stay just a memory in this sizzling and scandalous romance from bestselling author T L Swan. I was upgraded to first class on a flight from London to New York.The food, champagne, and service were impeccable. The blue-eyed man sitting next to me, even better. He was suave and intelligent. We talked and laughed, and something clicked.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon holiday Crayola event from $1.50: Bulk crayons, ...
Wrap up the best prices of the year on Philips OneBlade...
Indie App Santa: 24-days of FREE iOS apps and deals for...
Gotrax’s unique G Pro 3-wheeled electric scooter sees...
Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
The North Face End of Season Holiday Sale offers deals ...
The popular KIWI Sneaker Care Kit is back to holiday pr...
ECOVACS T8 AIVI laser robot vac/mop with live video fee...
Show More Comments