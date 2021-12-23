GEARWRENCH’s 84-piece tool set includes hex heads, Torx, E-Torx, sockets, and more at $80

Amazon is offering the GEARWRENCH 84-piece Tool Set for $79.94 shipped. Down from its $115 normal going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This kit is fairly expansive when it comes to tools, including 1/4- 3/8- and 1/2-inch both standard and long hex/ball, hex/tamper-proof, Torx, E-Torx, and sockets to ensure you have the tool for any job you come across. On top of that, it’s all stored in a blow-molded case to keep everything nice and tidy when not being used. Head below for more.

For simple repairs that don’t need sockets or Torx, save a good chunk of change by picking up the Klein Tools 11-in-1 Screwdriver for $15 on Amazon. This screwdriver delivers 11 different functions in one. Sure, it doesn’t include a ratchet or sockets, but this will become an indispensable tool in your kit thanks to its extreme versatility and compact nature.

If you’re doing mechanic projects and accidentally spill some oil or gas onto the driveway, then be sure to have Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer on hand. Available for $79, this deal beats its Black Friday price by an additional $10 and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked.

More on the GEARWRENCH Tool Set:

Large hard stamped size identification

Heat treated socket bases for durability

Professional, full polish chrome

Hex bit sockets meet or exceed ASME B107.1

Includes blow molded case

