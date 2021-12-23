Renew or gift 1-year of PlayStation Plus with digital delivery for $37 (Reg. $60)

While Sony is still offering new subscribers a chance to score a 1-year membership to PlayStation Plus for $29.99 , or 50% off, CDKeys has now dropped its 12-month offer back down to $41.99 $36.99 with free digital delivery for the rest of us (this deal is for US gamers only). That’s more than 38% off the regular $60 price tag it fetches at Amazon, $4 under the official Black Friday price, and the best we can find. This is the most affordable way to renew or extend an existing PS plus membership, no matter how many months you have left on it and a great gift for PlayStation gamers who already have a running subscription. On that note, Amazon’s 3-month extension at $25, while not quite as good a value overall, would also make for a much appreciated PlayStation gamer gift this year as well. Head below for more details.

Free games every month, deep discounts on digital titles via PSN, access to online multiplayer, and more are just some of the perks here. It also comes with the PlayStation Plus Collection on PS5 — basically an on-demand service that allows gamers to download some of the best PS4 titles for the latest Sony console including God of War, Bloodborne, The Last of Us Remastered, and more. As for this month’s PS Plus free game offerings, you can now add LEGO DC Super-Villains, Godfall, Mortal Shell, and some PS VR titles to your library for nothing. All of the details on those can be found right here.

While we are on the subject, you’ll want to check out the recent unveil of Sony’s new DualSense PS5 controller colorways alongside the first official PlayStation console covers. Pre-orders on the new controllers are now live and you can get all of the information you need on the upcoming covers in in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple right here.

