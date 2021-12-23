PUMA’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles with deals from $7

The PUMA Semi-Annual Sale offers hundreds of styles up to 60% off including running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Cell Vive Luxe Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $50. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $75. This style is highly lightweight, cushioned, flexible, and ready to take on any workout. The olive green coloring is also very on-trend for the fall and winter season. Best of all, these shoes feature rigid grooves that promote all day traction. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Turino SL Sneakers $45 (Orig. $55)
- Cell Fraction Knit Running Shoes $70 (Orig. $80)
- Cell Vive Luxe Running Shoes $50 (Orig. $75)
- Porche Design Hybrid Jacket $155 (Orig. $220)
- Jamming 2.0 Men’s Running Shoes $100 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Essentials Logo Leggings $20 (Orig. $30)
- Pure XT Training Shoes $60 (Orig. $80)
- Carson 2 Edge X Ultra Running Shoes $55 (Orig. $70)
- Pacer Future Slip-On Sneakers $50 (Orig. $65)
- 3-Pack No Show Socks $8 (Orig. $12)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the TOMS Surprise Sale that’s offering up to 70% off with deals from $15.
