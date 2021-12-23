Razer’s RTX 3070 Blade 15 Advanced packs a 360Hz display at $218 off (First discount)

Amazon is offering the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop with 5.1GHz i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $2,381.99 shipped. Down from its $2,600 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low price that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this model. Delivering an 10th Generation 8-core i7 processor and RTX 3070 graphics card, this laptop is ready to handle anything you throw at it. The aluminum body is CNC machined and measures just 0.7-inches thin. You’ll also find a 360Hz 1080p display available here for fast-paced gaming. Take a closer look at the newer model, which shares many similarities, in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Update 12/23 @ 2:50 PM: Amazon is offering the ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED Laptop with 4.7GHz i7/16GB/1TB for $1,389.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $1,550, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon.

Razer’s laptop might be a bit out of your price range. If that’s the case, then Acer’s Nitro 5 gaming laptop is really what you should be after for a lower-cost laptop focused on mobile entertainment. Packing an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an RTX 3050 for ray tracing and DLSS/DLAA support, the Nitro 5 will still offer a solid experience for $795 on Amazon.

Speaking of gaming systems, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14 offers an 8-core Ryzen 9 processor paired with the RTX 3060 graphics card for $1,200. That’s a $350 discount from its normal going rate and offers more power than the Nitro 5, but less then the Blade 15 Advanced. All-in-all, the ROG Zephyrus 14 is a great choice that balances both performance and price, making it a laptop that’s well worth considering for gaming.

More on the Razer Blade 15 Advanced:

GeForce RTX 3070: NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX—with new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors to give the most realistic ray-traced graphics and improved performance

More Power, More Cores: The 8-Core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor provides the ultimate level of performance with up to 5.1GHz Max Turbo

Thin and Compact: The CNC aluminum unibody frame houses incredible performance in the most compact footprint possible, while remaining remarkably durable and just 0.7″ thin

