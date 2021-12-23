Skullcandy’s latest Push true wireless earbuds fall to new all-time low at $67

-
New low $67

Amazon is offering the Skullcandy Push Active True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds for $67.32 shipped. Down from $80, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. With up to 44 hours of total battery life and the ability to offer hands-free voice control with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, these earbuds are great for working out in the new year. There’s also built-in Tile Finding technology as well as IP55 sweat and water resistance. Take a deeper dive into Skull-IQ and these headphones in our hands-on announcement coverage.

Do you prefer Apple’s instant-pairing functions? Beats Flex are available for $50 at Amazon right now. Delivering Apple’s W1 chip for fast pairing and iCloud profile syncing, Beats Flex offer a more cohesive experience for iPhone users. Plus, you’re saving over $17 by going with Beats here, rounding out the package.

If you prefer true wireless buds and still want the Apple W1 chip, check out the Beats Studio Buds on sale for $100. Down from $150, this deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. After taking a look at the Beats Studio Buds, be sure to swing by our headphones guide for other ways to save on new audio gear.

More on the Skullcandy Push Earbuds:

  • Up to 44 Hours of Total Battery Life
  • Hands-Free Voice Control
  • Built-in Tile Finding Technology
  • Dual Noise-Reducing Microphones
  • IP55 Sweat and Water Resistant

