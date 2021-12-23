The popular KIWI Sneaker Care Kit is back to holiday pricing at just $7 (Reg. $18)

Amazon is now offering the KIWI Sneaker Care Kit for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $18 or so, this is matching the Black Friday and holiday pricing we tracked at the top of the month and is the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the all-time low. This is a great way to refresh your kicks for the new year with a three step system that works on “all materials and colors.” It includes a 2.5-ounce sneaker cleaner as well as the KIWI shoe protector solution, and a deodorizer. The cleaner itself, which sells for the same price as today’s bundle, carries a 4+ star rating at Target. More details below.

Today’s lead deal is the most affordable product of its kind we can lock down right now from a trusted brand. The popular KIWI Sneaker Care Kit is great option for refreshing your shoes to start of the new year on the right foot.

But whatever you do, you’ll want to head straight over to today’s TOMS Surprise Sale where you’ll find a host of great options for your New Years’ outfit and more starting from $15 and with up to 70% off. Having said that, there are a plethora of apparel sales on tap right now and you can browse through everything over in our fashion deal hub. The latest Men’s Wearhouse event is taking up to 50% off and is another great place to score some New Years’ suits and clothing.

More on the KIWI Sneaker Care Kit:

KIWI Sneaker Care Kit is a 3 Step system, suitable for all materials and colors

Step 1: Sneaker Cleaner shoe cleaner has a powerful formula and sponge top brush for removing marks, dirt, salt and stains

Step 2: Sneaker Protector is an effective waterproof spray for shoes that creates an invisible shield

Step 3: Sneaker Deodorizer is a convenient shoe deodorizer spray that keeps your shoes smelling fresh

