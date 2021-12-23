Bring home four Vont LED Pro Lanterns that can also be used as flashlights for $25 (All-time low)

Vont (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering four of its LED Pro Lanterns for $24.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $5 off coupon has been applied. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $30, today’s offer takes 17% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if want to prepared for a power outage, future camping trips, or something entirely different, this bundle of Vont LED lanterns will do the trick. You’ll get a total of four lanterns, each of which is waterproof and powered by included AA batteries that can last up to 100 hours before needing to be swapped out. These can be held a couple of ways, allowing them to be used like a traditional lantern or as a flashlight. Up top you’ll find a red light that’s great for nighttime visibility.

Alternatively, you could grab a couple of EVEREADY Energi LED Tactical Flashlights at $6 Prime shipped to a lot less cash. While these arguably won’t distribute light as nicely as the lanterns above, they are bound to come in handy when looking for something in dark or dimly-lit areas. Each unit features a metal construction with an IPX4 water-resistance rating.

And if you’re the projecting type, be sure to swing by our dedicated tools guide. Our most recent addition there includes the Bosch 65-foot laser level at $30 shipped. This sort of thing is incredibly handy for hanging pictures on the wall, and much more. I recently picked up a similar tool and have been blown away by how much simpler it has made some of my projects.

Vont LED Pro Lanterns features:

Light up your camp spot with Vont’s COLLAPSIBLE LED lantern exhibiting a 360° light throw. With 300 lumens as a lantern and 100 lumens as a spotlight, it will illuminate your outdoor escapades and brighten your home during power outages.

Lantern mode to light up the whole camp, directional flashlight mode, and red night vision mode perfect for nighttime outdoor activities. Plus a strobe light or SOS for emergencies.

