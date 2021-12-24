Add two of Sengled’s Wi-Fi smart LED bulbs to your setup for $14.50 (Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering the a 2-pack of Sengled’s Wi-Fi White LED Smart Light Bulbs for $14.70 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down form $20 for the multi-pack normally, today’s deal marks a new all-time low for this color bulb, though we have seen a different shade go for a bit less earlier in the year. These smart bulbs connect to your home’s Wi-Fi router so that way you can easily turn them on or off with either a smartphone app or through Alexa/Assistant with voice commands. You can also dim the brightness and program the lights to turn on and off with a schedule for further customization. The daylight color balance also helps provide a bit more illumination thanks to an 800-lumen rating. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? The Kasa Smart LED Bulb is a great alternative at $9 on Amazon. It saves a few bucks from today’s lead deal, while still connecting to your home’s Wi-Fi network for simple voice control tie-ins. Just keep in mind you’re only getting a single bulb here, and to pick up two would set you back $18, which is far more than what you’d spend above. Also, to note, you can pick up a 2-pack of Sengled’s RGB LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulbs for $16 if that’s more your speed.

Don’t forget that earlier today we found Philips Hue Play Smart Gradient Lightstrips on sale to upgrade your home theater. Pricing starts as low as $200 and these rare deals have been hard to come by as of late.

More on the Sengled Smart LED Bulb:

No hub required: Connect the smart Wi-Fi LED to your 2.4 Wi-Fi GHz network with the Sengled home app to get started

Voice control: Connect the bulb to Alexa and control your lights via voice commands to turn on/off, adjust brightness and more

Control from anywhere: Use the Sengled home app to control the lights at home or when away. Set routines to turn lights on/off automatically

Smart Lighting: Turn lights on and off and set schedules using Sengled home app (iOS and Android). dim the brightness to customize the light to suit your mood

Energy efficient: Sengled smart Wi-Fi LED bulbs save 80% energy compared to incandescent Lighting

